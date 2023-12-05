Player props are listed for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: +172)

Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points more than Tuesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Antetokounmpo's 0.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Damian Lillard's scoring average (25.5) is the same as Tuesday's points prop for him.

He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

Lillard has averaged 6.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 13.5 points Brook Lopez scores per game are 2.0 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Lopez has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 21.5-point prop total for Randle on Tuesday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 20.4.

His rebounding average of 10.2 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (9.5).

Randle averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Randle has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -175)

The 26.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Tuesday is 1.6 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Tuesday's assist over/under for Brunson (5.5) equals his year-long assist average.

Brunson's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

