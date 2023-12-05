The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) will host the New York Knicks (12-7) after winning eight straight home games.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: MSG

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 20th.

The Bucks score 15.6 more points per game (121.1) than the Knicks allow (105.5).

Milwaukee is 14-5 when scoring more than 105.5 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Bucks average 120.1 points per game at home, compared to 122.1 points per game when playing on the road.

Milwaukee cedes 116.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 119.6 in away games.

In home games, the Bucks are making 0.3 fewer treys per game (13.9) than on the road (14.2). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in road games (38.6%).

Bucks Injuries