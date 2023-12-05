Bucks vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (12-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSWI, and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|223.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 17 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 combined points.
- Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 239.2, 15.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks are 8-12-0 against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has won 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 66.7% chance to win.
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|17
|85%
|121.1
|232
|118.1
|223.6
|233.9
|Knicks
|8
|42.1%
|110.9
|232
|105.5
|223.6
|220.9
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have hit the over seven times.
- At home, Milwaukee sports a worse record against the spread (3-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-5-0).
- The Bucks score 121.1 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 105.5 the Knicks give up.
- Milwaukee has an 8-11 record against the spread and a 14-5 record overall when scoring more than 105.5 points.
Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|8-12
|5-10
|13-7
|Knicks
|11-8
|1-1
|9-10
Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Knicks
|121.1
|110.9
|3
|24
|8-11
|6-0
|14-5
|6-0
|118.1
|105.5
|23
|1
|1-3
|11-8
|4-0
|12-7
