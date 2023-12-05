Andrew Copp will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Detroit Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Does a bet on Copp interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrew Copp vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Copp has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 17:20 on the ice per game.

Copp has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Copp has recorded a point in a game eight times this season over 23 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 23 games this season, Copp has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Copp has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Copp having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Copp Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 4 10 Points 4 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.