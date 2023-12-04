There is high school basketball competition in Van Buren County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marcellus High School at Lawton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Lawton, MI

Lawton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartford High School at Howardsville Christian School