Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Saginaw County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holt High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swan Valley High School at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Calvary Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
