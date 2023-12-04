Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Presque Isle County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Presque Isle County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Presque Isle County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hale High School at Rogers City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Rogers City, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
