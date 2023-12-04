Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
In Oakland County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Imlay City High School at Hazel Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.