Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Midland County, Michigan today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clare High School at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Calvary Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
