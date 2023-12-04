Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Iosco County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iosco County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hale High School at Rogers City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4

6:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Rogers City, MI

Rogers City, MI Conference: North Star League

North Star League How to Stream: Watch Here

Oscoda High School at Fairview High School