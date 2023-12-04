If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Ingham County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holt High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrice High School at Webberville Community High School