Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Emmet County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Petoskey High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Petoskey, MI

Petoskey, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Harbor Light Christian High School at Ellsworth Community High School