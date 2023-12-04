Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cass County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marcellus High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Lawton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartford High School at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
