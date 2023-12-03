Packers vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The Green Bay Packers (5-6) are 6-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 3, 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3). This contest has a listed total of 42.5 points.
As the Chiefs ready for this matchup against the Packers, check out their betting trends and insights. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Packers as they prepare for this matchup against the Chiefs.
Packers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-6)
|42.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-6)
|42.5
|-260
|+215
Other Week 13 Odds
Green Bay vs. Kansas City Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: NBC
Packers vs. Chiefs Betting Insights
- Green Bay has covered the spread six times in 11 games.
- The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of 11 Green Bay games so far this year, five have hit the over.
- Kansas City has gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-2 as 6-point favorites or more.
- The teams have hit the over in three of Kansas City's 11 games with a set total.
Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Jordan Love
|230.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+110)
|14.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-115)
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
