The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Packers Insights

This year the Packers average 4.5 more points per game (21) than the Chiefs give up (16.5).

The Packers collect 324.8 yards per game, 34.8 more yards than the 290 the Chiefs allow.

This year Green Bay runs for 10.7 fewer yards per game (102.7) than Kansas City allows (113.4).

The Packers have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (14).

Packers Home Performance

The Packers score fewer points at home (18.2 per game) than they do overall (21), but also concede fewer at home (19.6 per game) than overall (20.4).

The Packers accumulate 325.6 yards per game at home (0.8 more than overall) and allow 316 at home (24.3 fewer than overall).

At home, Green Bay accumulates more passing yards (229.2 per game) than it does overall (222.1). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (202.4) than it does overall (205.1).

At home, the Packers accumulate fewer rushing yards (96.4 per game) than they do overall (102.7). But they also allow fewer rushing yards at home (113.6) than overall (135.2).

The Packers convert fewer third downs at home (42.3%) than they do overall (43.6%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (42.9%) than overall (39.9%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh L 23-19 CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit W 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City - NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 12/24/2023 at Carolina - FOX

