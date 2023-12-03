On Sunday, December 3 at 8:20 PM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Our computer model predicts that the Chiefs will win -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Defensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 290.0 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (364.9 yards per game). In terms of points scored the Packers rank 18th in the NFL (21.0 points per game), and they are 10th on the other side of the ball (20.4 points allowed per game).

Packers vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+6) Under (42.5) Chiefs 22, Packers 18

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Packers.

Green Bay has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Packers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Green Bay and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this year.

Games involving the Packers this year have averaged 42.3 points per game, a 0.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Kansas City is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Kansas City games have gone over the point total three out of 11 times this season.

Chiefs games have had an average of 47.8 points this season, 5.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 23.3 16.5 24.8 15.2 21.4 18.0 Green Bay 21.0 20.4 18.2 19.6 23.3 21.0

