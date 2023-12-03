The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) will meet the Green Bay Packers (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 43.5 points.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Chiefs and the Packers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the column below.

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Chiefs vs Packers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have led three times, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Chiefs have had the lead five times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times in 11 games this season.

The Chiefs have won the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

In 11 games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 2.9 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Packers have won the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

In 11 games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Packers vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Packers have been winning after the first half in four games, have been losing after the first half in six games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

At the end of the first half, the Chiefs have led eight times (6-2 in those games), have been behind one time (0-1), and have been tied two times (2-0).

2nd Half

In 11 games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (3-3 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and tied two times (1-1).

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Chiefs have won the second half in five games and have been outscored in the second half in six games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging seven points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.6 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Chiefs or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.