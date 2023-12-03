The Oakland Golden Grizzlies' (3-3) Horizon schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-3) at Calihan Hall. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Golden Grizzlies put up an average of 81.7 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 64.3 the Titans give up to opponents.

Oakland has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.

Detroit Mercy's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.

The 65.1 points per game the Titans put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.2).

When Detroit Mercy scores more than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.

Oakland is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.

The Titans are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents (41.6%).

The Golden Grizzlies shoot 42.9% from the field, 4% higher than the Titans concede.

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%

10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG% Linda van Schaik: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Markyia McCormick: 14.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

14.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Kianni Westbrook: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG% Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Schedule