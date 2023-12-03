Sunday's game between the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-3) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) going head-to-head at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Detroit Mercy, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Golden Grizzlies are coming off of an 84-66 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne in their last outing on Thursday.

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 72, Oakland 67

Oakland Schedule Analysis

The Golden Grizzlies' signature win this season came in a 91-87 victory against the Akron Zips on November 6.

The Golden Grizzlies have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Oakland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 243) on November 6

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%

10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG% Linda van Schaik: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Markyia McCormick: 14.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

14.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Kianni Westbrook: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG% Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies' +63 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.7 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per outing (300th in college basketball).

