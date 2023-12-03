When the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs match up in Week 13 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Malik Heath find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Heath's five receptions have yielded 53 yards (8.8 per game). He has been targeted on 10 occasions.

Having played six games this season, Heath has not tallied a TD reception.

Malik Heath Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Lions 4 4 46 0

