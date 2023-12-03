If you're looking for Jayden Reed's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Reed has been targeted 59 times, with season stats of 497 yards on 36 receptions (13.8 per catch) and five TDs. He also has seven carries for 81 yards one touchdown.

Jayden Reed Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Chest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week: Josiah Deguara (questionable/hip): 8 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Dontayvion Wicks (questionable/knee): 20 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Reed 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 59 36 497 161 5 13.8

Reed Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.