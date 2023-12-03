Sunday's contest between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-5) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-4) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored North Dakota squad securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Eagles' most recent outing was a 93-73 loss to North Dakota State on Friday.

Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 69, Eastern Michigan 62

Other MAC Predictions

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fighting Hawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Zaniya Nelson: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kennedi Myles: 4.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2 STL, 25.6 FG%

4.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2 STL, 25.6 FG% Tayra Eke: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 45 FG%

8.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 45 FG% Cali Denson: 9.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Lachelle Austin: 7.2 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -107 scoring differential, falling short by 21.4 points per game. They're putting up 56.2 points per game, 312th in college basketball, and are allowing 77.6 per outing to rank 336th in college basketball.

