Aaron Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up against the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Jones' stats can be found below.

In the running game, Jones has season stats of 66 rushes for 245 yards and two TDs, picking up 3.7 yards per carry. He also has 19 catches on 30 targets for 169 yards.

Aaron Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Packers have one other running back on the injury list this week: A.J. Dillon (DNP/groin): 131 Rush Att; 448 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 19 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 66 245 2 3.7 30 19 169 1

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0

