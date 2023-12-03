Will A.J. Dillon Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A.J. Dillon did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Dillon's stats on this page.
Entering Week 13, Dillon has 131 carries for 448 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.4 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 19 receptions (24 targets) for 184 yards.
A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Packers have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Aaron Jones (DNP/knee): 66 Rush Att; 245 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 19 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 13 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dillon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|131
|448
|1
|3.4
|24
|19
|184
|0
Dillon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
