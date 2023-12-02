Red Wings vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2
The Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) will try to break a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) on December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.
Over the past 10 outings for the Red Wings (5-3-2), their offense has totaled 36 goals while their defense has conceded 27 goals. They have registered 44 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (18.2%).
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-150)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have gone 1-3-4 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 12-7-3.
- In the nine games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-3 record (good for nine points).
- In the two games this season the Red Wings registered only one goal, they lost both times.
- Detroit finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Red Wings have scored at least three goals in 16 games (12-2-2, 26 points).
- In the two games when Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 1-1-0 to register two points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Detroit is 6-2-2 (14 points).
- The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Red Wings went 6-4-1 in those contests (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|4th
|3.68
|Goals Scored
|2.7
|29th
|13th
|2.91
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|24th
|18th
|30.1
|Shots
|28.3
|28th
|17th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|34
|30th
|8th
|23.4%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|23rd
|17th
|79.01%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.86%
|26th
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
