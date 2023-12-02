How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) -- who've lost four straight at home -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to BSDET and ESPN+ to watch the Red Wings and the Canadiens meet.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|Canadiens
|3-2 (F/OT) MON
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 64 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 13th in league action.
- The Red Wings' 81 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|20
|8
|13
|21
|11
|10
|51.5%
|Alex DeBrincat
|22
|12
|9
|21
|11
|14
|28.6%
|J.T. Compher
|22
|6
|13
|19
|9
|7
|47.3%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|21
|5
|13
|18
|10
|5
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|22
|8
|10
|18
|8
|9
|0%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens give up 3.5 goals per game (80 in total), 26th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 62 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 24 goals over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|23
|7
|12
|19
|8
|9
|33.3%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|23
|6
|12
|18
|18
|11
|53.9%
|Michael Matheson
|23
|5
|12
|17
|25
|6
|-
|Sean Monahan
|23
|6
|7
|13
|11
|11
|58%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
