Saturday's game at Athletics Center O'rena has the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) taking on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) at 3:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 76-70 victory for Oakland, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 76, Purdue Fort Wayne 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-6.3)

Oakland (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Oakland's record against the spread this season is 8-0-0, and Purdue Fort Wayne's is 3-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Grizzlies are 4-4-0 and the Mastodons are 3-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies have a +23 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 72.4 points per game to rank 229th in college basketball and are giving up 69.5 per outing to rank 153rd in college basketball.

The 32.4 rebounds per game Oakland averages rank 208th in the country, and are 1.7 fewer than the 34.1 its opponents record per outing.

Oakland knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (138th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

The Golden Grizzlies' 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 201st in college basketball, and the 90 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 199th in college basketball.

Oakland forces 11.8 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while committing 10.8 (101st in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.