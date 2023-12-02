The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Mastodons have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • In games Oakland shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 213th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons rank 292nd.
  • The 72.4 points per game the Golden Grizzlies average are six more points than the Mastodons allow (66.4).
  • Oakland has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oakland scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
  • The Golden Grizzlies surrendered 76.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.2 away from home.
  • Oakland made 6.6 treys per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.5, 30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Marshall W 78-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/27/2023 @ Xavier W 78-76 Cintas Center
11/29/2023 @ Detroit Mercy W 65-50 Calihan Hall
12/2/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Athletics Center O'rena
12/6/2023 Toledo - Athletics Center O'rena
12/8/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.