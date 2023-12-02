The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Mastodons have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

In games Oakland shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 213th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons rank 292nd.

The 72.4 points per game the Golden Grizzlies average are six more points than the Mastodons allow (66.4).

Oakland has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oakland scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

The Golden Grizzlies surrendered 76.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.2 away from home.

Oakland made 6.6 treys per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.5, 30.9%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule