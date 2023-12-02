Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Oakland County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Davison High School at Ferndale High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Ferndale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit King High School at North Farmington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brother Rice High School at University Prep High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
