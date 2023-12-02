Moritz Seider will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Prop bets for Seider are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Moritz Seider vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider has averaged 22:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Seider has a goal in three games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Seider has a point in 10 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points four times.

In eight of 22 games this year, Seider has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Seider's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Seider has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 5 14 Points 3 3 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

