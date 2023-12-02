Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 2?
Can we count on Moritz Seider finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- Seider has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
- Seider has picked up two goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Seider's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|25:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:40
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:47
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|29:53
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|L 5-3
Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
