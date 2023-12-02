Michigan vs. Oregon December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (3-0) will play the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan vs. Oregon Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kobe Bufkin: 14 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Oregon Top Players (2022-23)
- N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Michigan vs. Oregon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oregon Rank
|Oregon AVG
|Michigan AVG
|Michigan Rank
|202nd
|70.6
|Points Scored
|73.4
|134th
|67th
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|42nd
|34.5
|Rebounds
|34.1
|52nd
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
