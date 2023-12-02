The Oregon Ducks (3-0) will play the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan vs. Oregon Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

18.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Kobe Bufkin: 14 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

14 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oregon Top Players (2022-23)

N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Michigan vs. Oregon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank 202nd 70.6 Points Scored 73.4 134th 67th 66.3 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 42nd 34.5 Rebounds 34.1 52nd 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th 157th 13.3 Assists 12.2 249th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.1 25th

