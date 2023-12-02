The Oregon Ducks (4-2) hit the court against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan vs. Oregon Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
  • Michigan is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 140th.
  • The Wolverines put up an average of 81.9 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 73.3 the Ducks give up.
  • When it scores more than 73.3 points, Michigan is 4-1.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Michigan averaged 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than away (68.7).
  • At home, the Wolverines conceded 68.0 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.6.
  • Michigan sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Memphis L 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Stanford W 83-78 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Texas Tech L 73-57 Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana - Crisler Center
12/10/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

