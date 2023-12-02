When the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines play the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, our projection system predicts the Wolverines will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (+22.5) Over (35.5) Michigan 28, Iowa 11

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 95.2%.

The Wolverines' record against the spread is 6-5-0.

In games it has played as 22.5-point favorites or more, Michigan has an ATS record of 2-4.

There have been seven Wolverines games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 35.5 points, 13.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Michigan contests.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawkeyes have a 9.1% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes are 5-5-1 ATS this year.

Two of the Hawkeyes' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).

Iowa games this season have averaged an over/under of 35.4 points, 0.1 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 37.6 10.3 35.7 9.6 40.2 11.2 Iowa 18 12.2 22.6 11.3 12 15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.