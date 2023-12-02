Malik Beasley plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Beasley, in his last game (November 30 loss against the Bulls), posted 19 points and two steals.

Below we will break down Beasley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.6 14.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.2 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 17.5 21.1 PR -- 16.1 19.8 3PM 3.5 2.8 3.7



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Hawks

Beasley has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 9.9% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Beasley is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Beasley's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.7 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.3 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 122.3 points per game, which is 27th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Hawks have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

The Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the league, conceding 28.5 assists per game.

Allowing 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Malik Beasley vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 32 18 4 1 4 0 2

