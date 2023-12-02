In one of the two matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today, Olympique Lyon and RC Lens square off at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Olympique Lyon journeys to match up with RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Favorite: RC Lens (-140)

RC Lens (-140) Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+390)

Olympique Lyon (+390) Draw: (+295)

Watch FC Nantes vs OGC Nice

OGC Nice makes the trip to take on FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: OGC Nice (+105)

OGC Nice (+105) Underdog: FC Nantes (+295)

FC Nantes (+295) Draw: (+235)

