Khris Middleton plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Middleton tallied nine points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 120-113 loss against the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Middleton, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.8 12.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.2 PRA -- 19.8 21.2 PR -- 15.9 17 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Hawks

Middleton has taken 9.8 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 8.7% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.8 threes per game, or 7.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Middleton's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.7 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.3 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Hawks give up 122.3 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Hawks have allowed 44.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 28.5 assists per game.

The Hawks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.