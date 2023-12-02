The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wolstein Center as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -11.5 143.5

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 143.5 points.

The average over/under for Detroit Mercy's outings this season is 140.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Detroit Mercy are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Detroit Mercy has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Titans have not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit Mercy has a 19% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 4 57.1% 77.6 139.2 68.9 147.5 145.5 Detroit Mercy 4 57.1% 61.6 139.2 78.6 147.5 146.1

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Vikings were 12-11-0 against the spread last season in Horizon League games.

The Titans average 7.3 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Vikings give up (68.9).

Detroit Mercy is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 4-3-0 1-0 3-4-0 Detroit Mercy 1-6-0 1-3 3-4-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State Detroit Mercy 13-3 Home Record 9-5 7-9 Away Record 5-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

