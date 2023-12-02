Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) will hope to break a five-game road skid when taking on the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wolstein Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy matchup.
Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland State Moneyline
|Detroit Mercy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cleveland State (-11.5)
|143.5
|-650
|+425
|FanDuel
|Cleveland State (-11.5)
|143.5
|-800
|+520
Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends
- Detroit Mercy has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Titans have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Cleveland State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- Vikings games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.
