The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) will be attempting to end a seven-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • The Titans' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Vikings have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 18th.
  • The Titans' 61.6 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 68.9 the Vikings give up.
  • When it scores more than 68.9 points, Detroit Mercy is 0-2.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.9.
  • At home, the Titans gave up 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).
  • Detroit Mercy sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Eastern Michigan L 76-72 Calihan Hall
11/25/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville L 81-67 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/29/2023 Oakland L 65-50 Calihan Hall
12/2/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/6/2023 Ball State - Calihan Hall
12/10/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

