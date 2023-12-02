Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 2?
Can we anticipate Christian Fischer scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Fischer scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has scored one goal against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).
- Fischer has no points on the power play.
- Fischer averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.0 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.
Fischer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|14:22
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|11:13
|Away
|L 5-3
Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
