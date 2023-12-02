How to Watch the Central Michigan vs. Indiana State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) face the Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Michigan vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison
- The Sycamores average 9.1 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Chippewas allow their opponents to score (75.8).
- Central Michigan is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.7 points.
- The Chippewas score 11.1 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Sycamores allow (73.7).
- The Chippewas are making 36.8% of their shots from the field, five% lower than the Sycamores allow to opponents (41.8%).
- The Sycamores' 38.8 shooting percentage is 4.6 lower than the Chippewas have conceded.
Central Michigan Leaders
- Taylor Anderson: 6.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG%
- Rochelle Norris: 7.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 BLK, 40 FG%
- Madisen Wardell: 12 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Nadege Jean: 7 PTS, 43.8 FG%
- Tamara Ortiz: 10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)
Central Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Concordia (MI)
|W 80-57
|McGuirk Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 96-57
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|L 84-59
|Klotsche Center
|12/2/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/17/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
