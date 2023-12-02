When the Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) and Atlanta Hawks (9-9) square off at Fiserv Forum on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSSE

BSWI, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Bucks fell to the Bulls 120-113 in OT. With 26 points, Antetokounmpo was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 26 14 5 2 5 0 Brook Lopez 20 4 0 0 0 6 Malik Beasley 19 3 3 2 0 5

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is putting up 29.8 points, 4.7 assists and 10.8 boards per game.

Damian Lillard is posting 25.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.6 points, 5.1 boards and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocks (first in league).

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field.

Malik Beasley puts up 11.6 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Antetokounmpo, Trae Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 27.7 10.9 5 1.5 1.2 0.3 Damian Lillard 26.4 4.5 8.3 1 0.1 3.1 Brook Lopez 17.3 5.9 1.6 0.8 3.2 2 Malik Beasley 14.6 5.2 1.3 0.9 0.3 3.7 Bobby Portis 10.6 7.1 1 0.6 0.7 1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.