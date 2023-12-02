The Atlanta Hawks (6-6), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, take on the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSSE

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 24.5 points, 3 assists and 11.5 rebounds per contest.

Damian Lillard puts up 22.5 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

Malik Beasley posts 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0 blocks.

Bobby Portis averages 11 points, 2 assists and 5 boards.

Brook Lopez posts 13 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the field and 55.6% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young delivers 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists per game for the Hawks.

On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gives the Hawks 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Johnson is putting up 14.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 65.8% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

The Hawks are receiving 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.

De'Andre Hunter gets the Hawks 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bucks vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Bucks Hawks 119.2 Points Avg. 119.9 116.8 Points Allowed Avg. 117.9 49.1% Field Goal % 47.7% 38.1% Three Point % 35.8%

