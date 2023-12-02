The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) are favored (by 6.5 points) to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 123 - Hawks 119

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 6.5)

Hawks (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-4.7)

Bucks (-4.7) Pick OU: Under (250.5)



Under (250.5) Computer Predicted Total: 242.0

The Bucks' .368 ATS win percentage (7-12-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .278 mark (5-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (30%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have exceeded the total 63.2% of the time this season (12 out of 19). That's more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (11 out of 18).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 3-4, while the Bucks are 13-5 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks sport a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 120.5 points per game. Defensively, they rank 22nd with 117.9 points allowed per contest.

Milwaukee is pulling down 43.8 rebounds per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

This year, the Bucks rank 25th in the league in assists, putting up 24.6 per game.

Milwaukee is committing 13.4 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in league). It is forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

This season, the Bucks are sinking 14.1 threes per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.1% (ninth-ranked) from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.