On Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Atlanta Hawks (9-9). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 120.5 points per game to rank third in the league while allowing 117.9 per outing to rank 22nd in the NBA) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks score 123.3 points per game (second in NBA) and allow 122.3 (27th in league) for a +18 scoring differential overall.

The teams average 243.8 points per game combined, 5.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 240.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has covered seven times in 19 games with a spread this season.

Atlanta is 5-13-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Hawks +10000 +4000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.