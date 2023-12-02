Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Portis tallied four points, nine rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-113 loss versus the Bulls.

Let's break down Portis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.1 10.6 Rebounds 7.5 6.5 7.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 18.9 18.7 PR -- 17.6 17.7 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Portis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Hawks

Portis is responsible for taking 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 5.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.7 per game.

Portis' Bucks average 104.3 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 27th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 122.3 points per contest.

The Hawks are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.1 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks allow 28.5 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

The Hawks are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bobby Portis vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 21 12 4 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.