Will Andrew Copp Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 2?
When the Detroit Red Wings play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Andrew Copp score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Copp stats and insights
- Copp has scored in four of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (one shot).
- Copp has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has an 11.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Copp recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|18:17
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 5-3
Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
