Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Wexford County, Michigan today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ellsworth Community High School at Buckley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Buckley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cadillac High School at Traverse City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manton High School at Houghton Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Houghton Lake, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesick High School at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Brethren, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.