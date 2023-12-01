The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) travel to face the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tommies allow to opponents.
  • Western Michigan is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 346th.
  • The Broncos score only 4.1 more points per game (66.8) than the Tommies allow (62.7).
  • Western Michigan is 2-2 when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Western Michigan posted 4.9 more points per game (72.9) than it did away from home (68).
  • The Broncos surrendered 69.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.9).
  • In home games, Western Michigan sunk 0.7 fewer treys per game (7.7) than in road games (8.4). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Ohio State L 73-56 Value City Arena
11/24/2023 SE Louisiana W 68-67 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Mercer W 72-66 Raider Arena
12/1/2023 St. Thomas - University Arena
12/5/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 Youngstown State - University Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.